Guilty pleas issued for thefts
The Crown is seeking a five-year prison sentence for a Saskatchewan man who admitted to his role in a violent collision and subsequent carjacking last spring in downtown Kamloops. Roderick Mervin Bailey also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from 10 thefts of lottery tickets from gas stations and convenience stores in Vernon, Armstrong, Kamloops, Merritt and Saskatchewan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vernon Morning Star.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Thu
|You Are Fired
|18
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Tue
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Justine Tyme
|383
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC