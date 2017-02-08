Got weeds? Deploy the death robots

Got weeds? Deploy the death robots

Killer robots armed with lasers could be the next step in the war on herbicide-resistant weeds, says a federal researcher. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada researcher Breanne Tidemann spoke to farmers last week at the Edmonton FarmTech conference on up and coming methods of managing herbicide resistance.

