Getting ready for retirement, what you need to know about RRSPs

Canadians may be looking at rocky retirements ahead, results from a new study commissioned by H&R Block suggests that only one in five people will contribute to a RRSP before this year's deadline. Clint Gifford, a partner with Virtus Group chartered professional accountants & business advisors in Saskatoon, however said about 50 per cent of people who are employees who file with the firm typically contribute.

Saskatchewan

