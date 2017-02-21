Gensource Announces Granting of Stock Options
The options were granted under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan and each stock option entitles the holder to acquire one common share. Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on developing the next potash production facility in that province.
