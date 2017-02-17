Funeral being held for teen who led Terry Fox run in Yorkton, Sask.
The teen who led the Terry Fox run in Yorkton, Sask., last September alongside Fox's brother will be laid to rest Saturday. Chad Young passed away on Feb. 10 at the age of 17. He had osteosarcoma - the same cancer Terry Fox had.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea...
|21 hr
|Bobs Uncle
|1
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|Feb 13
|Problem Child
|1
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Feb 13
|Omar Get Off Me
|11
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|Feb 10
|more of the same
|1
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Feb 7
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC