Free fishing this weekend
This coming weekend, with Family Day on Monday, any Saskatchewan residents and visitors can fish in any of Saskatchewan's public waters, with an open sport fishing season without first purchasing a fishing licence. "Fishing is one of Saskatchewan's most popular activities, attracting more than 250,000 people each year," Environment Minister Scott Moe said.
