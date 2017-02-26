Feb. 25 - " 26: police watch

Moose Jaw Police Service handled just 20 calls during the 24-hour period ending 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. Those calls included responding to two after hours call-outs by the city, three 9-1-1 calls, and providing one assist to an external agency. Saturday morning started off slow, with police not logging a single call until six minutes after 11 a.m. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Normandy Drive for a dispute over property ownership.

