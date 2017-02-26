Feb. 25 - " 26: police watch
Moose Jaw Police Service handled just 20 calls during the 24-hour period ending 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. Those calls included responding to two after hours call-outs by the city, three 9-1-1 calls, and providing one assist to an external agency. Saturday morning started off slow, with police not logging a single call until six minutes after 11 a.m. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Normandy Drive for a dispute over property ownership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea...
|Feb 17
|Bobs Uncle
|1
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|Feb 13
|Problem Child
|1
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Feb 13
|Omar Get Off Me
|11
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|Feb 10
|more of the same
|1
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Feb 7
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC