Feb. 23 - " 24: police watch

Moose Jaw police received 38 calls during the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. on Feb. 24. Included in these calls are five from 9-1-1, one warrant executed and three related to parking bylaws. Police started of their morning at 9:35 a.m. on the 400 block of High Street West after a call came in about a theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Herald.