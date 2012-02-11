Feb. 11 - " 12: police watch
Moose Jaw Police Service responded to 43 calls during the 24-hour period ending 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. That number includes responding to seven 9-1-1 calls, performing four curfew checks, and conducting seven after hour call outs. Still, despite the high call volume reported, officers only noted 11 in their call log - an indication that much of their work was either fairly routine, mundane tasks over the weekend or too sensitive to be released publicly.
