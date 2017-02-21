Family, friends search for body of man believed to have drowned fleeing police
Family and friends of Ryan Donard say they're heading to Stony Rapids, Sask., Tuesday morning to search for his body in the Fond du Lac River. "The family, right now at this time, don't want to share with anyone yet," said relative Theresa Donard.
