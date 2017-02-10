Deaf-accessible visual displays coming to Regina buses in 2017
The budget for purchase and installation is set at $250,000 and will use city and federal funds. Visual displays will be installed in Regina's conventional transit fleet this year, says Brad Bells, director of Regina Transit.
