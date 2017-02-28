COPE 397 rallies residents to say no ...

COPE 397 rallies residents to say no to privatization

Kim Wilson, president of COPE 397, stands in from of SGI, one of the Crown corporations she hopes to save from privatization, before attending a town hall of that reason in Moose Jaw, on Feb. 27, 2017. Crystal Schick/Times-Herald Saskatchewan union COPE 397 held a town hall meeting in Moose Jaw Monday night in an attempt to rally residents in opposition to the potential privatization of Crown corporations across the province.

