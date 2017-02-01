Cold and cruel in Saskatchewan: Thief makes off with Gordie Howe...
Stolen diamonds are called ice. So what do you call a stolen hockey jersey autographed by Gordie Howe that was supposed to be raffled off to raise money for a youth hockey rink? The jersey was taken from an arena in Asquith, about 25 miles west of Saskatoon, during a break-in over weekend, according to the Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|14 hr
|You Are Fired
|18
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Liars
|2
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Tue
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Justine Tyme
|383
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC