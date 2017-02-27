City to spend $3M more on University of Saskatchewan arena project

The City of Saskatoon will provide an additional $3 million of funding toward a future University of Saskatchewan hockey arena after a split city council voted to approve the contribution. After roughly three-and-a-half hours of discussion on Monday, city council voted 6-5 to allocate the funding toward the $41 million project, which will include two pads of ice to be used by the Saskatchewan Huskies and the Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association .

