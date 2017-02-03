City shares best practices with Ukrainian delegation

Ukrainian delegates visited Weyburn City Council chambers on January 24. From left to right are FCM program director Tom Monastyiski, program director for Ukraine MLED Alexander Kucherenko, Mayor Debra Button, MLED communications specialist Olga Mazurenko, Association of Ukraine Cities member Nataliya Lazurenko, government specialist Igor Leposhkin, and Deputy Mayor of Dnepropetrovsk Sergiy Kvitka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weyburn This Week.