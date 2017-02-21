Challenge Cup allows all abilities to hit the slopes
Downhill skiers and snowboarders of all abilities hit the slopes of Mission Ridge Saturday as part of The SaskTel Challenge Cup. This is the 11th year for the event, which is organized by the Canadian Association for Disabled Skiing along with the Regina Ski Club to help raise funds for equipment for the CADS program.
