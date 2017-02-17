Celebrating a new community: Syrian r...

Celebrating a new community: Syrian refugees in Regina featured in photo project

Nathan Elliot and Mark Kowalyk with Front Runner Technologies stand with Hani al Moulia , the photographer of the project featuring 150 faces of Syrian refugees. They are new faces in Canada, but Syrian refugees now living in Regina will be featured in an exhibit celebrating the country's 150th anniversary.

