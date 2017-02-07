Canada's population grew by 1.7 million between 2011 and 2016
The population grew by 1.7 million since 2011, an increase of 5 per cent. This makes Canada the country with the highest population growth among G7 nations, according to Statistics Canada.
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Tue
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Feb 2
|You Are Fired
|18
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Jan 31
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
