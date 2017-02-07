Canada: Saskatchewan deficit climbs t...

Canada: Saskatchewan deficit climbs to $1.2 billion

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Toronto, Feb 7 : The province of Saskatchewan in west Canada is facing a deficit up to about $1.2 billion, said Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, media reports said. Wall told delegates at the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association convention in Saskatoon that in the wake of the deficit, there would be wage freezes for many years to come, www.winnipegfreepress.com reports said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na... 10 hr Problem Child 1
News Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene... Feb 4 no Wynne situatio... 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Feb 3 PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... Feb 2 You Are Fired 18
News Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L... Jan 31 H8 Brad Wall corr... 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jan 29 Andrew 61
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg Jan 29 Henry Standing Bear 5
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC