Canada: Saskatchewan deficit climbs to $1.2 billion

Toronto, Feb 7 : The province of Saskatchewan in west Canada is facing a deficit up to about $1.2 billion, said Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, media reports said. Wall told delegates at the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association convention in Saskatoon that in the wake of the deficit, there would be wage freezes for many years to come, www.winnipegfreepress.com reports said.

