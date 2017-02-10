Benesh steps down from Basketball Saskatchewan
Longtime Shaunavon basketball coach and current Great Plains College SunDogs coach Mark Benesh is stepping down from Basketball Saskatchewan. He served as President for the past eight years and has been a board member for 14 years.
