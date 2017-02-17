Barricaded man armed with butcher knife surrenders to Saskatoon police
Just after 5 p.m. CT, officers with the guns and gangs unit arrived at a residence in the 3800-block of John A. MacDonald Road. Police had a warrant for a 28-year-old man's arrest as a result of an assault that took place on Jan. 12. SPS officials said the man was uncooperative, refused to come out of his home and eventually began barricading the door with furniture.
