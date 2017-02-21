Appeal court upholds eviction of Sask...

Appeal court upholds eviction of Sask. Polytechnic students' group

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: CBC News

Saskatchewan Polytechnic's Regina campus is on the southeast edge of the city close to the University of Regina. Students' Association, Saskatchewan Polytechnic Regina Inc., actually vacated the premises last summer, but the group had been asking the courts to overturn the eviction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea... Feb 17 Bobs Uncle 1
News Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea... Feb 13 Problem Child 1
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Feb 13 Omar Get Off Me 11
News Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin... Feb 10 more of the same 1
News Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na... Feb 7 Problem Child 1
News Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene... Feb 4 no Wynne situatio... 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Feb 3 PILASTERs Proskat... 3
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC