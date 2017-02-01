Alberta man arrested with weapon afte...

Alberta man arrested with weapon after incident in Macklin, Sask., school

An Alberta man was arrested in Macklin, Sask., Wednesday afternoon, and is now charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of crystal meth. A 32 year-old man from Forestburg, Alta., was arrested around 5:30 p.m. CST in the garage of a home nearby.

Saskatchewan

