Alberta man arrested with weapon after incident in Macklin, Sask., school
An Alberta man was arrested in Macklin, Sask., Wednesday afternoon, and is now charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of crystal meth. A 32 year-old man from Forestburg, Alta., was arrested around 5:30 p.m. CST in the garage of a home nearby.
