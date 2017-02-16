Advocating reinstatement of door-to-door mail delivery

Thursday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers stopped in Moose Jaw to advocate for the reinstatement of door-to-door mail delivery. "One of our aims is to assist the residents of Moose Jaw to have their door-to-door mail delivery restored so they can be like other communities and cities and towns in the country and have door-to-door delivery that was taken from them," said Dave Bleakney, second national vice-president of the union.

