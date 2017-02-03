2 provincial party leaders now running in Saskatoon byelection
The leaders of two provincial parties, Green Party of Saskatchewan leader Shawn Setyo and Saskatchewan Liberal leader Darrin Lamoureux will both be running in the upcoming Saskatoon Meewasin byelection. On Monday morning, Saskatchewan Green Party leader Shawn Setyo announced he will be running in the byelection set for next month.
