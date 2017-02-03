1987 drug conviction revealed in busi...

1987 drug conviction revealed in business dispute involving Saskatoon businessmen

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: CBC News

Documents filed in a $7-million lawsuit against a prominent Saskatoon businessman and an associate reveal the associate's criminal record. Investors from Saskatchewan and Alberta in several troubled retirement communities are employing the decades-old criminal record of an associate of prominent Saskatoon businessman Darrell Remai to defend the termination of a disputed business agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene... Sat no Wynne situatio... 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Feb 3 PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... Feb 2 You Are Fired 18
News Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L... Jan 31 H8 Brad Wall corr... 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jan 29 Andrew 61
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg Jan 29 Henry Standing Bear 5
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Justine Tyme 383
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC