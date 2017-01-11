Wildcats fail to solve Stars
Wildcats' goaltender Amara Lewendon made an athlic save during a 4-1 loss Sunday. Southwest Booster photo by Steven Mah The Swift Current Diamond Energy Wildcats continued a difficult stretch in their Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey League schedule with two losses to the league leading Saskatoon Stars.
