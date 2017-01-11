What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic...

What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for public heath care

There are 1 comment on the MacLeans story from Yesterday, titled What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for public heath care. In it, MacLeans reports that:

The federal government has quietly approved a plasma-for-profit clinic in Saskatoon, drawing fiery criticism from politicians, scientists and patients Three days before Christmas 2016, jingly seasonal music fills the air at Canadian Plasma Resources in Saskatoon, located in a non-descript building in a quiet industrial stretch. In one direction, a strip of pawn shops; in the other, the Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
I Forgot My Shoes

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Saturday
I have AIDS and Hep-C ... Herpes and Schankers !
But ..
I NEED a Fix !
Where do I line Up ?
Will the Cops Drive Me Home on a "Saskabush Sojourn" ?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocating to Saskatoon Jan 10 MsB1981 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Jan 8 OHCAn 382
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Dec 20 Come4It 2
News Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 Dec 17 RDL 4
News Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi... Dec 17 Problem Child 1
News Missing Regina man dies hours after being found... Dec 17 Problem Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,909 • Total comments across all topics: 277,949,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC