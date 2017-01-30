'We are confident': Miss Canada preaches body positivity with Ashley Graham Graham is a big fan of Canada's size-six pageant queen. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jKtZNr Miss France may have won Sunday's night's Miss Universe pageant , but Miss Canada Siera Bearchell took home the competition's body-positivity crown, with the help of Ashley Graham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.