Warm wear for cold days: Souls Harbour offers free clothing to those in need
Souls Harbour Rescue Mission held their yearly 'New Clothes for the New Year event at the Dean Smith Youth Centre on Friday. Souls Harbour Rescue Mission filled up the gym at Regina's Dean Smith Youth Centre with clothes Friday - all to give away to those who need them most on cold days.
