Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: Labour lawyer
Lyndsay Wasser, co-chair of the privacy group at McMillan LLP, sat down with Canadian HR Reporter to discuss pitfalls and benefits of using social media to conduct background checks during the recruitment process. Liz Foster reports Canadian Occupational Safety magazine brings you daily news, advice and information from across the country and around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian HR Reporter.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec '16
|RDL
|4
|Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi...
|Dec '16
|Problem Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC