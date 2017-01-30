Two men suffer 'significant injuries' in Prince Albert, Sask. stabbing
Two men were taken to hospital with what Prince Albert police describe as "significant injuries" after a stabbing in the northern Saskatchewan city. Police received a weapons called just after 10 p.m. CT on Saturday at a home in the 800-block of 2nd Street East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|4 hr
|The Macadamia Nut
|16
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Sun
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Sat
|Justine Tyme
|383
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Jan 21
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC