Trudeau downplays 'America-first' worries, says Trump not 'overly preoccupied with Canada'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's America-first trade policy, saying that Trump's officials have made it clear that Canada is not, so far as Trump is concerned, a problem. Moreover, Trudeau said it would be "impossible to imagine" any new protectionist trade barriers Trump might impose on Canada that would not do more harm to the American economy and risk American jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.