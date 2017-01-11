Truck driver charged after cement truck hits Regina police car
A Regina police constable is 'sore and stiff' but otherwise unharmed after a cement truck hit his car on Tuesday. The driver of a cement truck that was involved in a crash with a Regina police car has been charged with running a red light.
