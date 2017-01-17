System failed adoptive parents involved in Sixties Scoop, says adoptee

Gord Petruic, who was adopted out during the Sixities Scoops, says he feels that the federal government failed both him and his parents. Gord Petruic, an adoptee of the Sixties Scoop, says the system failed both him and his adoptive parents - even as he says he had a good life growing up in Avonlea, Sask.

