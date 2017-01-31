Suicide attempts in Black Lake: a tragedy waiting to happen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions prior to the Saskatoon town hall on Wednesday. The Prime Minister answered a Daily Herald question on suicide attempts by noting the millions his government committed to indigenous mental health supports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince Albert Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|6 hr
|The Macadamia Nut
|16
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Sun
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Sat
|Justine Tyme
|383
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Jan 21
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC