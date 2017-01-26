Study calls for more-detailed data on...

Study calls for more-detailed data on Saskatchewan suicide rates

Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Canada, and while rates have decreased nationally over the past five years, rates in Saskatchewan remain above the national average. A new study says inadequate suicide data and tracking in Saskatchewan is skewing rates and prohibiting effective suicide prevention strategies from being developed.

Saskatchewan

