Study calls for more-detailed data on Saskatchewan suicide rates
Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Canada, and while rates have decreased nationally over the past five years, rates in Saskatchewan remain above the national average. A new study says inadequate suicide data and tracking in Saskatchewan is skewing rates and prohibiting effective suicide prevention strategies from being developed.
