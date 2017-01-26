Students looking for selfies, some pi...

Students looking for selfies, some pipeline protesters meet Trudeau in Regina

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was greeted by protesters shouting "water is life" as he walked through the University of Regina to meet students. Trudeau replied that he agreed and continued to make his way down a long corridor packed with students trying to squeeze in a selfie with him.

