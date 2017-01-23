Soy, Toth honoured by WHL

Tyler Soy of the Victoria Royals has been named the Western Hockey League's player of the week, while Seattle Thunderbirds' Rylan Toth earned top goalie honours on Monday. Soy, a 19-year-old centre, recorded two goals and seven assists to help the Royals go 3-1-0-0 on a four-game road trip, which included three games against Central Division teams.

