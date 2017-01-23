Soy, Toth honoured by WHL

Soy, Toth honoured by WHL

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Tyler Soy of the Victoria Royals has been named the Western Hockey League's player of the week, while Seattle Thunderbirds' Rylan Toth earned top goalie honours on Monday. Soy, a 19-year-old centre, recorded two goals and seven assists to help the Royals go 3-1-0-0 on a four-game road trip, which included three games against Central Division teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ... 11 hr nice goin NOT 1
News Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to... Jan 21 Arian 2
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
Relocating to Saskatoon Jan 10 MsB1981 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Jan 8 OHCAn 382
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Dec '16 Come4It 2
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC