Soy, Toth honoured by WHL
Tyler Soy of the Victoria Royals has been named the Western Hockey League's player of the week, while Seattle Thunderbirds' Rylan Toth earned top goalie honours on Monday. Soy, a 19-year-old centre, recorded two goals and seven assists to help the Royals go 3-1-0-0 on a four-game road trip, which included three games against Central Division teams.
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|11 hr
|nice goin NOT
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Jan 21
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Come4It
|2
