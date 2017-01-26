Small hole caused Canadian oil pipeline spill: officials

The site of an oil pipeline spill is seen in an aerial photograph provided by Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, near Stoughton, Saskatchewan, Canada taken on January 23, 2017. INAC/Handout via Reuters A small hole on a weld between two segments of a shallow four-inch pipe has been discovered on a pipeline that leaked some 200,000 liters of oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan last week, provincial officials said on Thursday.

