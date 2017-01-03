Shelter Cats Playing On iPads Are A Glimpse Into Our Feline-Ruled Future
The Regina Humane Society has introduced iPads as a way to give their resident cats a new and fun activity. Felines in the care of the Regina Humane Society in Saskatchewan, Canada, now enjoy playing interactive games on iPads - usually games that feature moving fish, mice or insects that the cats try to "catch" with their paws.
