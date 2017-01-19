School closed as precaution before multiple arrests on Saskatchewan First Nation
PIERCELAND, Sask.-Witnesses say eight people were taken into custody after what the RCMP is calling a confrontation at a home on a First Nation in west-central Saskatchewan. Classes were cancelled at the local school during yesterday's heavy police presence on Big Island Lake Cree Nation, about 320 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon near the Alberta boundary.
