School closed as precaution before mu...

School closed as precaution before multiple arrests on Saskatchewan First Nation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Turtle Island News

PIERCELAND, Sask.-Witnesses say eight people were taken into custody after what the RCMP is calling a confrontation at a home on a First Nation in west-central Saskatchewan. Classes were cancelled at the local school during yesterday's heavy police presence on Big Island Lake Cree Nation, about 320 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon near the Alberta boundary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
Relocating to Saskatoon Jan 10 MsB1981 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Jan 8 OHCAn 382
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Dec '16 Come4It 2
News Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 Dec '16 RDL 4
News Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi... Dec '16 Problem Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,085,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC