Saskatoon weather outlook - heading back into the deep freeze
Just when you thought it was getting warm, we dive back into the deep freeze a and this time it'll last a little longer! Temperatures trended an average of half a degree below normal, with most of that coming from daytime highs being 1.1 degrees chillier than average. In terms of precipitation, the city saw 75 per cent of our average with 9.7 millimetres of melted snow reported when normally we receive 12.9 millimetres throughout the period.
