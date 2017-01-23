Saskatoon weather outlook - cooler ai...

Saskatoon weather outlook - cooler air slumps in

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The snow that continued through the night is creating very slippery road conditions, which prompted RCMP to issue a public advisory reminding motorists to adjust their speed for the icy roads after they responded to 10 collisions between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. CT today. RCMP have issued a public advisory reminding motorists to adjust their speed for road conditions after 10 collisions since 6am #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/ZZCqDrSPB9 -20 is what it feels like in Saskatoon right now with a current temperature of -13 and light snow falling #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/h66hYgqPoR -13 over this noon hour with light snow and a wind chill making it feel like -20 in Saskatoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ... 18 hr nice goin NOT 1
News Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to... Jan 21 Arian 2
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
Relocating to Saskatoon Jan 10 MsB1981 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Jan 8 OHCAn 382
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Dec '16 Come4It 2
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC