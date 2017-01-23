Saskatoon weather outlook - cooler air slumps in

The snow that continued through the night is creating very slippery road conditions, which prompted RCMP to issue a public advisory reminding motorists to adjust their speed for the icy roads after they responded to 10 collisions between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. CT today. RCMP have issued a public advisory reminding motorists to adjust their speed for road conditions after 10 collisions since 6am #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/ZZCqDrSPB9 -20 is what it feels like in Saskatoon right now with a current temperature of -13 and light snow falling #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/h66hYgqPoR -13 over this noon hour with light snow and a wind chill making it feel like -20 in Saskatoon.

