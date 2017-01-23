Saskatoon police arrest 3 suspects af...

Saskatoon police arrest 3 suspects after shotgun allegedly pointed at officer

Police rammed into this car at the 800 block of 32nd Street W. after a shotgun was allegedly pointed at a police officer. Police in Saskatoon have arrested 25-year-old Curtis Kevin Morin who was wanted for murder in the stabbing death of Bailey Lonechild.

Saskatchewan

