Saskatoon police arrest 3 suspects after shotgun allegedly pointed at officer
Police rammed into this car at the 800 block of 32nd Street W. after a shotgun was allegedly pointed at a police officer. Police in Saskatoon have arrested 25-year-old Curtis Kevin Morin who was wanted for murder in the stabbing death of Bailey Lonechild.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|23 hr
|nice goin NOT
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Jan 21
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Come4It
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC