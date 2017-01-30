Saskatoon Muslims condemn Quebec City terror attack
Saskatoon's Muslim community is condemning the terror attack on a mosque in Quebec City that left six people dead and at lease eight injured, three critically. "There is no justification for any such criminal acts of violence and terrorism wherever and whenever they occur," the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan said in a statement.
