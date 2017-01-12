Saskatoon fire trucks now equipped wi...

Saskatoon fire trucks now equipped with fentanyl antidote, naloxone

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

In Saskatoon there are three to four fentanyl related overdoses each week, according to MD Ambulance. It's a deadly drug, doses smaller than a snowflake can kill and that's why the fire department is arming themselves with an antidote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocating to Saskatoon Jan 10 MsB1981 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Jan 8 OHCAn 382
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Dec 20 Come4It 2
News Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 Dec 17 RDL 4
News Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi... Dec 17 Problem Child 1
News Missing Regina man dies hours after being found... Dec 17 Problem Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC