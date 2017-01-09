Saskatchewan man wants to be tried for murder in Cree language; has new lawyer
NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask.-A Saskatchewan murder case that may lead to a trial that's delivered in Cree instead of English has moved one step closer to trial. Gordon Fiddler, 63, of the Waterhen Lake First Nation has been committed to stand trial on a charge of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.
