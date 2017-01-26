Saskatchewan households spend more on...

Saskatchewan households spend more on goods and services according to report

Saskatchewan households spend more money on their cellphone bills, laundry detergent and even cereal compared to the national average, according to a report released Friday. Statistics Canada found Saskatchewan households on average spent almost $66 thousand on goods and services in 2015, which ranked only behind Alberta.

