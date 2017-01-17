Sask. pro athlete turns years of team-hopping into blog for future players
Jeff Ulmer, a right-winger hailing from Wilcox, Sask., has played for as many as three teams in just one season. Now he's turning his years of experience into advice for aspiring hockey players.
